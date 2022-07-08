ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red”

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 has ushered in a number of great Air Jordan 3s, from the “Cardinal” to the “Muslin.” Soon — this September, to be exact — the year will even welcome the ever-beloved “Fire Red” colorway back into the fold. And following a number...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Cleans Up In “Fire Red”

The Air Max 90 has indulged its wilder side many a time these past few months, playing around with everything from “Desert Camo” to a wide range of pastels. But here, the silhouette shows some rare restraint, outfitting much of itself in white. The neutral sees widespread use...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Release Postponed To September 10th

The extended wait for the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” just got a tad longer. Originally expected to launch on August 6th, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” has been postponed to September 10th, 2022. While it’s not clear why this delay has occurred, these release date changes have become the norm in this day and age, with updates coming even the day before of an intended launch.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Ale Brown”

While the consumer product space may no longer see a need for it, the Nike Air Trainer 1 continues to appear in original styles in celebration of its 35th anniversary. Designed by Tinker Hatfield to address the multi-sport segment of the market in 1987, the Air-cushioned silhouette has reveled in a series of special releases an collaborations over 2022’s first six months. “Ale Brown,” “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” hues come together across the sneaker’s upper and sole unit, with the lightest of the three aforementioned colors animating suede panels around the toe, across the mid-foot and at the heel. Lockdown straps at the vamp forgo any Travis Scott-informed modification, as does the spine with its lack of pocket.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 IE Low “Light Orewood Brown”

The Air Jordan 11 IE Low is set to make a return in the late Fall season, introducing a brand new colorway concept fit for the modern era of footwear trends. While original colorways such as the “Bred” and retro-inspired options like the “Black/Cement” have kept fans satisfied, it’s about time Jordan Brand offered up colorways that befit the vintage look that continues to grip the sneaker community. This “Light Orewood Brown” partly captures the effect, blending the off-cream hue with shades of grey, while a white toe-cap and midsole freshens up the look. We can imagine the best sneaker DIYers to apply some of their own aged flair, so stay tuned to see what gets cooked up once these hit retail.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Points To The Mid ’90s With Grey, Black, And Volt

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low officially debuted in 1983, it’s joined in on the 40th anniversary for Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 icon. Recently, the low-top variant of the made-for-basketball design appeared in a greyscale finish complimented by 1990s-reminiscent “Volt” flair. While not officially touted as a pair inspired by the original Air Max 95, the color palette is far too similar to Sergio Lozano’s 27-year-old design to be coincidental. The bulk of the Air Force 1‘s upper and sole unit indulges in either shades of grey or black, with the neon green animating branding on the tongue and the non-standard pull tab at the spine. Together, each aforementioned component further expands the sneaker’s already-extensive catalog of colorways, while also demonstrating that decades-old color combinations can still feel fresh in the modern day.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion In “Black”

As Nike Air Max technology continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the revolutionary application has led the way to one of the most jarring designs from the brand in recent memory: the Air Max Scorpion. Little has been unveiled via official channels, but leaked and professional imagery of the shoe...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

Historically, the Air Jordan 2 Low has been a more neglected proposition within #23’s eponymous signature sneaker series, but the silhouette has become an exciting offering over the last year. Recently, Detroit’s Two 18 boutique was linked to a pair of the lifestyle-focused model, though the sneakers were initially...
DETROIT, MI
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando” Releases On July 1st

The GOAT sneaker year is debated as much as the GOAT NBA draft class is. There will always be strong cases for 1985, 1987, and 1996, and one couldn’t really go wrong picking one or the other. The year 1995 has a strong case for itself, with the timeless Air Max Penny building the argument for that mid-90s year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Jumpman Pro Is Returning For Its 25th Anniversary

The Jordan Jumpman Pro is returning in 2022 twenty-five years after its initial release. As the first Team Jordan model to release under the Jordan Brand sub-label in 1997, the Jordan Jumpman Pro looks to recapture some of the nostalgia a quarter-century after its initial drop. A white/red colorway has appeared via official images (albeit in kids sizes); surprisingly, this “Chicago” theme is not an original colorway, although some may guess that to be. Just four versions were available in 1997, but the re-issues in 2008 and 2017 introduced a plethora of new ones.
KEVIN GARNETT
sneakernews.com

The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning

Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
APPAREL

