Kentucky man sentenced in $1.3M COVID-relief fund scheme

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO