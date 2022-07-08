ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

Ex-suburban Chicago man captured after 22 years on the lam

 3 days ago

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago man sought for 22 years after fleeing the country to avoid trial on a charge of concealing a homicide has been captured and returned to DuPage County, prosecutors said Friday.

Romulo Mendoza, 46, was arrested last month trying to re-enter the U.S. on the southern border, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said without specifying the location.

He appeared Thursday before a judge who set his bond at $1 million.

On Feb. 4, 2000, Mendoza and two roommates, Carmelino Gomez and Pedro Garcia, were drinking alcohol in their Bensenville home and began arguing over an electricity bill.

Gomez grabbed Garcia from behind and put his arm around his neck, killing him, authorities said at the time. Gomez and Mendoza then loaded the body in a car and dumped it at a rural location, where a passerby discovered it the next day. The two were arrested two days later.

After posting $2,000 bond on May 31, 2000, Mendoza failed to appear for his next court date.

Gomez pleaded guilty in September 2000 to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to five years in prison.

