Newnan considering ARPA-funded sirens

Newnan Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Newnan City Council will consider one request for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act at their meeting Tuesday. The request is an internal one and comes from the City Manager’s office to replace the city’s Emergency Alert System sirens....

times-herald.com

Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan solid waste service facing interruptions

According to complaints from Newnan residents, GFL Environmental, the city’s solid waste vendor, has encountered service interruptions in the last several weeks. Newnan city officials acknowledged the interruptions in a statement on Tuesday. “We are aware that residents of the city of Newnan have been experiencing inconsistent sanitation services...
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Board of Education meeting Tuesday

The Coweta County Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Coweta County School System’s Central Office, 167 Werz Industrial Blvd., Newnan. The meeting will be held in the Professional Learning Center inside the Central Office. Meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance at...
Polk Today

Protesters take to Cedartown sidewalk to advocate for right to choose

JQC files report on Judge Brazier allegations, won’t pursue charges with pending retirement ahead →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
CBS 46

Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In downtown Atlanta under the gold dome, the Governor’s office is preparing to receive billions in federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Attorney Tom Church said the state already received $2.4 billion from the federal government last year and now the second installment totaling $2.4 billion is on its way, more than two years after the pandemic began.
11Alive

Former Georgia senator Mike Crotts dead at 75, governor says

ATLANTA — Former Georgia state senator Mike Crotts has passed away, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. He was 75. His death was announced Saturday. Crotts, from the Covington area, served in Georgia's senate from 1992 to 2004. "A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of faith,...
saportareport.com

Hartsfield-Jackson concourse expansion joins list of federally funded Georgia airport improvements

A Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport concourse will get a $40 million expansion in the latest federally funded airport upgrade secured by Georgia officials. The expansion and upgrade of the 40-year-old Concourse D, with goals of boosting passenger capacity and energy efficiency, was announced on July 7 by U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams and Mayor Andre Dickens.
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
police1.com

Ga. deputy removes shirt, duty belt to talk down woman in crisis

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was hailed a hero for saving the life of a woman in crisis on June 30, according to FOX 5. Video shows the woman sitting on the edge off a roof, naked. Reynolds responded and complied with the woman’s requests – including removing his shirt and duty belt – to gain her trust.
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County inmate dies from treatable illness

The Gwinnett County District Attorney decided not charges should be filed in the death of an inmate who complained for weeks about what turned out to be a treatable illness. Deion Strayhon was one of seven Gwinnett County inmates to die last year, more than any other metro jail. Neither jailers nor the medical staff believe they could have done anything differently.
Newnan Times-Herald

Brickhouse Grille & Tavern closes without warning

Brickhouse Grille & Tavern abruptly closed last week. There are no signs posted outside the restaurant indicating that it is closed, and there have been no updates on any of its social media accounts. The tavern has faced legal troubles in the past few years that are rumored to have...
Calhoun Journal

I-20 Lane Closure in Cleburne County

Cleburne County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) multiple multi-vehicle crashes have occurred on Saturday, July 9, and have caused an eastbound lane closure. All three eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the 212 mile marker, in Cleburne County are currently blocked due to standing water in the roadway and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
