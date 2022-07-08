ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MSDH reports 2,014 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHmiE_0gZLzn0f00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 2,014 new cases on Friday, July 8.

Two deaths were reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

Slow pace for youngest kids getting COVID vaccine doses

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 845,205 with 12,545 deaths. MSDH also reported 175 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH is tracking the COVID-19 activity in the state by counties. Neighbors can see the current level of COVID-19 activity in their counties on the agency’s website .

The Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The number is 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

MSDH reports 3,681 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 3,681 new cases on Monday, July 11. One additional death was reported. The new cases were reported to the department between July 8 and July 10. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Memorial to hold vaccine event as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Mississippi and, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, “most of these are preventable.” Health officials say vaccination and boosters are still the best tool we have to protect people and communities from COVID-19. This week, Memorial Health is teaming up with the Gulfport NAACP branch to hold a community vaccination event where anyone 12 and older will be able to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
WAAY-TV

Large bags of marijuana seized in Mississippi traffic stop

DORSEY, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers seized approximately 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday, July 10 in Itawamba County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the traffic stop happened along Interstate 22 near Dorsey. McGee said the MHP is not ready to release information about...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi toddler drowns in family pool

A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

States sending the most people to Mississippi

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Msdh#Hotline#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
WJTV 12

Dire US labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-prisoners

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — When Antonio McGowan left the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman after serving 17 years, he was free for the first time since he was 15. But as an adult finally out from behind bars, he immediately found himself confined to menial labor. McGowan needed stable work, for a paycheck and to […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

Zippia’s best companies to work for in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity. So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.
WJTV 12

Many states used surpluses to give taxpayers a rebate. Not Mississippi.

Multiple states, ranging from true blue California to deep red South Carolina, are using their sizable growth in revenue collections to return money directly to the taxpayers this year. Like most other states, Mississippi is experiencing sizable, even unprecedented revenue growth. But the Mississippi Legislature and Gov. Tate Reeves opted to not return any of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Man indicted in shooting death of ex Mississippi lawmaker

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man has been indicted on a murder charge a year after a former Mississippi lawmaker was shot to death while she was doing yard work in a rural area where her sister-in-law had died. Republican former state Rep. Ashley Henley, 40, was killed in June 2021 outside the burned-out mobile home where her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead in December 2020. Henley and other relatives contended Yalobusha County authorities were doing too little to examine possible criminal charges in Jones’ death. Relatives erected a homemade sign at the site with photos of Jones under the phrase, “I was murdered.” Yalobusha County coroner Ronnie Stark said Henley had been mowing grass at the home site before she was killed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy