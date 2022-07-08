ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans making Embiid-like bet with Williamson

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurt Helin explains why the Pelicans are gambling...

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
Zion Williamson
Skip Bayless Claims Scotty Pippen Jr. Will be Much More Helpful For LeBron James Than Russell Westbrook Next Season: "He Will Help LeBron Far More Than Westbrook Did Last Season."

It is safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers' experimental superteam hasn't worked out pretty well. While initial expectations to see a player like Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis were massive, the trio never really worked. Be it the fact that the trio only played together...
Jayson Tatum Breaks His Silence After Losing 2022 NBA Finals: “I Still Think About It Every Day. Probably Until The Season Starts. Probably Until We Get Back To The Championship, I Guess.”

Jayson Tatum reached his first NBA Finals this season, finally breaking the barrier of the Eastern Conference Finals and leading his Boston Celtics to the biggest series of all, where the Golden State Warriors waited for them. As we all know, the Dubs easily handled the Celtics, coming back from...
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
John Wall On Playing With Paul George And Kawhi Leonard: "You Tell Me The 3rd Best Player Is Gonna Have To Guard Me Every Night? Good Luck."

The Los Angeles Clippers have been threatening to make a serious run for the NBA title since they acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they have often been hampered by injuries. They got to the Western Conference Finals during the 2020-21 season but were unable to go further after an injury to Kawhi Leonard that also kept him from playing last season.
Devin Booker Calls Out People Criticizing Kobe Bryant's Disciples: "Kobe Always Said His One Job Is To Inspire The Next Generation. That’s What He’s Done For Us."

Devin Booker has had enough of people bringing down the new generation of players that were inspired and even coached by Kobe Bryant. It's not a secret that the Black Mamba was a fierce competitor during his active days, but once he called it a career, he embraced the role of mentor, helping many players improve their level.
Yardbarker

Report: Hawks, Jazz Rudy Gobert trade talks never went anywhere

The Hawks signed Frank Kaminsky Friday afternoon to play a reserve role in the frontcourt, but there are still open roster spots as the team gets deeper into free agency and the offseason. Atlanta has been the subject of a bevy of trade rumors, with John Collins, Clint Capela, Kevin...
