COVID is making a comeback in Alabama. For the first time since the first omicron wave receded, Alabama’s hospitals reported more than 500 COVID-19 inpatients this week. That number, while still well short of some previous spikes, has steadily increased over the last two months, as the new, more contagious versions of the virus - the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the omicron strain - have spread rapidly, even among vaccinated and previously infected people.

