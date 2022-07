Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The man who purchased the gun used to fatally shoot a Detroit police officer last week is facing federal charges. The criminal complaint accuses 26-year-old Sheldon Avery Thomas of buying the gun for Ehmani Davis for a $50 profit. Officials say Davis shot officer Loren Courts with the weapon before being shot and killed by police. Under federal law, Thomas faces up to 10 years in prison for lying about buying a gun for someone else and a $250,000 fine.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO