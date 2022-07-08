ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Cypress Healthcare purchases office location on Jefferson Highway

By Eric L. Taylor
Baton Rouge Business Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCypress Healthcare LLC this week purchased space in the Westminster Office Park on Jefferson Highway for $1.3 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court....

www.businessreport.com

Baton Rouge Business Report

Mr. Milkshake looking to open Lafayette location

Mr. MilkShake & Espresso Bar is not your typical ice cream shop. With extravagant concoctions, owner Colin Odinet aims to provide an over-the-top milkshake experience. The shop, which also has a traveling food truck, opened in Denham Springs in June 2021. The menu includes south Louisiana-themed milkshakes like “Louisiana Turtle” and “Big Easy Foster.” Some milkshakes are piled high with slices of cake, cheesecake or cannolis.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Grön Fuels secures engineering agreement for West Baton Rouge complex

Koch Engineered Solutions today announced it has executed a definitive engineering, procurement and construction agreement with Fidelis New Energy for its Grön Fuels renewable energy complex in West Baton Rouge Parish. The agreement, which will cover the engineering and development of the facility’s primary fuels processing system, marks another...
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Check out the six most expensive homes on the Baton Rouge market

While the overall residential market remains hot, the high-end market typically ebbs and flows to its own beat. And although real estate veteran Vicki Spurlock says there is steady activity in the high-end market, it’s not moving nearly as fast as its lesser-end counterpart. “In this market, I don’t...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

These 10 new and reopened Baton Rouge restaurants are now open for business

As some Baton Rouge restaurants close, others open. Owners of popular, local spots like Fleur de Lis and Quarters have recently shut down their businesses, leaving some residents both heartbroken and hungry. But fear not; several new eateries this year have opened their doors to offer signature dishes like pecan-wood...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Cabela's customers donate $10,000 for Gonzales kayak launch

Cabela's in Gonzales presented a check from customer donations for $10,000 to the Leadership Ascension Yak Pak team to help with the construction of a kayak launch in the city. Sherry Nelson, store administrator for the Gonzales Cabela's, said 100 percent of the money came from customers rounding up on...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

The ‘coolest’ car show on the Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Slam’d & Cam’d the “Coolest” car show on the Gulf Coat. The “coolest” car show of the summer happened at the Raising Cane`s River Center on Saturday, July 9th. It’s the largest all-indoor show on the Gulf Coast.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas officers seeking information on body found on roadway

Opelousas police officers were notified of a body found near the intersection of Market Street near Prudhomme Street by a passing motorist at 2:11 a.m., according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. A preliminary investigation found the victim was hit by a vehicle, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon...
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event. The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Local Celebrities Are Dancing For a Cause

We are in the last few weeks of the summer, plenty of time to take advantage of free summer activities to do around the Baton Rouge area. The Baton Rouge Orchid Society held its annual orchid show and sale Sunday at the LSU Ag Center Botanic Gardens. Heart of Louisiana:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Sunday evening crash with injuries along Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – At least one person was injured in a Sunday (July 10) evening crash on Burbank Drive, officials say. The incident occurred at 5:28 p.m., not far from the intersection of Warbler Crossing Avenue and Great Tern Avenue. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is responding to the crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

BR milkshake bar to celebrate first year, giving out free treats

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Yard Milkshake Bar is celebrating its first year in Baton Rouge on Saturday, July 9. The first 25 customers who come at noon will receive a free cookie dough pop. Customers can enter a drawing for a basket full of goodies at the end of the event. Items on the milkshake bar’s menu include a birthday cake-themed treat and a Fourth of July-themed treat. Find the full menu here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

JR Ball: Can we really handle the truth about Baton Rouge?

As anyone who’s taken a college-level philosophy course can attest, defining what is the truth isn’t that simple. This has been a highbrow topic of deliberation for as long as we’ve been pondering whether that tree falling in the forest with no one around makes a sound, Business Report Associate Publisher JR Ball writes in his new opinion piece.
BATON ROUGE, LA

