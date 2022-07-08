Cypress Healthcare purchases office location on Jefferson Highway

Mr. MilkShake & Espresso Bar is not your typical ice cream shop. With extravagant concoctions, owner Colin Odinet aims to provide an over-the-top milkshake experience. The shop, which also has a traveling food truck, opened in Denham Springs in June 2021. The menu includes south Louisiana-themed milkshakes like “Louisiana Turtle” and “Big Easy Foster.” Some milkshakes are piled high with slices of cake, cheesecake or cannolis.
Koch Engineered Solutions today announced it has executed a definitive engineering, procurement and construction agreement with Fidelis New Energy for its Grön Fuels renewable energy complex in West Baton Rouge Parish. The agreement, which will cover the engineering and development of the facility’s primary fuels processing system, marks another...
BATON ROUGE - It's a project that's been in the works for several years: creating a safer way for planes to land at the Baton Rouge airport. "You can see where they're beginning to do the extension that's going to be around Plank Road," State Senator Regina Barrow said. It...
While the overall residential market remains hot, the high-end market typically ebbs and flows to its own beat. And although real estate veteran Vicki Spurlock says there is steady activity in the high-end market, it’s not moving nearly as fast as its lesser-end counterpart. “In this market, I don’t...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Money is tight for many in the Capital City. The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is noticing it when it comes to applications. Many of them have been denied recently due to income. The organization is known to partner people with Habitat to...
As some Baton Rouge restaurants close, others open. Owners of popular, local spots like Fleur de Lis and Quarters have recently shut down their businesses, leaving some residents both heartbroken and hungry. But fear not; several new eateries this year have opened their doors to offer signature dishes like pecan-wood...
Cabela's in Gonzales presented a check from customer donations for $10,000 to the Leadership Ascension Yak Pak team to help with the construction of a kayak launch in the city. Sherry Nelson, store administrator for the Gonzales Cabela's, said 100 percent of the money came from customers rounding up on...
Well folks, the moment many of you have been waiting for is here; The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room construction has begun at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road & Camellia Boulevard. The Chimes is a Baton Rouge-based restaurant & tap room with a large following and well-known throughout South...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Slam’d & Cam’d the “Coolest” car show on the Gulf Coat. The “coolest” car show of the summer happened at the Raising Cane`s River Center on Saturday, July 9th. It’s the largest all-indoor show on the Gulf Coast.
A man is dead after police say he broke into an apartment and jumped off the balcony near LSU. According to WAFB, Baton Rouge police officers responded to a home invasion call at the Ion apartment complex around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The complex, located at 740 W Chimes off LSU's campus, isn't far from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and Tiger Stadium.
Opelousas police officers were notified of a body found near the intersection of Market Street near Prudhomme Street by a passing motorist at 2:11 a.m., according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. A preliminary investigation found the victim was hit by a vehicle, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event. The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.
We are in the last few weeks of the summer, plenty of time to take advantage of free summer activities to do around the Baton Rouge area. The Baton Rouge Orchid Society held its annual orchid show and sale Sunday at the LSU Ag Center Botanic Gardens. Heart of Louisiana:...
SLIDELL---A Baton Rouge man was arrested Friday afternoon for being in possession of numerous stolen checks (taken from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox), a stolen vehicle, and numerous narcotics and weapons charges. This past Friday (July 8, 2022), Slidell Police Detective Ben Williams was on pro-active patrol and observed 21-year-old,...
To find fraud, follow the money,” says Dr. Jacob Kuriyan, President of Physmark, Inc. and Care Maps, Inc. In his presentation at the 2022 Fraud and Forensic Accounting Conference E.J. Ourso College of Business, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, the scientist will disclose the results of investigating a myriad of health care data.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – At least one person was injured in a Sunday (July 10) evening crash on Burbank Drive, officials say. The incident occurred at 5:28 p.m., not far from the intersection of Warbler Crossing Avenue and Great Tern Avenue. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is responding to the crash.
Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Yard Milkshake Bar is celebrating its first year in Baton Rouge on Saturday, July 9. The first 25 customers who come at noon will receive a free cookie dough pop. Customers can enter a drawing for a basket full of goodies at the end of the event. Items on the milkshake bar’s menu include a birthday cake-themed treat and a Fourth of July-themed treat. Find the full menu here.
As anyone who’s taken a college-level philosophy course can attest, defining what is the truth isn’t that simple. This has been a highbrow topic of deliberation for as long as we’ve been pondering whether that tree falling in the forest with no one around makes a sound, Business Report Associate Publisher JR Ball writes in his new opinion piece.
Comments / 0