Cypress Healthcare purchases office location on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event. The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.

