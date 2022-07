MADISON, Wis. — Gas prices are continuing to decline across the country, with Wisconsin being among the nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases, according to AAA. Pump prices fell another 12 cents since last week, making the national average $4.67. The dip in the national average for a gallon of gas occurred despite a slight rise in demand, which AAA said is likely because of the Independence Day weekend.

9 HOURS AGO