Scottsdale revises fire code related to chief's purpose and duties

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

Up until recently, there has been a lack of clarity in the roles and responsibilities of the Scottsdale municipal fire department, but a new ordinance has solved this issue for the city and the department.

According to a city report, there was no “specific language” within the Arizona Revised Statutes as well as in the Scottsdale city charter and revised code that clearly defined the duties of a municipal fire department, which until this last year was not an issue.

The Scottsdale Fire Department has been working to apply for a certificate to operate an ambulance service as part of its services and capabilities. However, in the process, it was discovered that there weren’t any proper definitions for what the department’s responsibilities were.

“This proposed ordinance rectifies this issue by defining the fire department’s roles and responsibilities,” the city staff report stated. “The proposed ordinance identifies the fire chief as the head of the fire department, with the incumbent reporting to the city manager.”

As discussed in the report, the ordinance establishes that the fire chief’s responsibilities include all firefighting, fire prevention, emergency medical services and fire service activities.

Additionally, this includes other types of incidents that the fire department would respond to and planning/working on programs that “help protect life and property.”

“Under the proposed ordinance, the chief is also responsible for establishing departmental policies and rules necessary for the operation of the fire department in accordance with other city policies, ordinances, regulations and rules,” the report stated.

The final responsibility in the ordinance added that the chief is also in charge of assigning fire department personnel and maintaining a training program that aligns with Scottsdale’s policies, ordinances, regulations and rules.

Although it appears that a variety of new responsibilities have been assigned to the fire chief, the ordinance simply specifies the duties already being undertaken. There are also no current or future budget implications related to the new ordinance.

The ordinance was passed on consent at the July 7 city council meeting by the mayor and council.

