ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Here's that Kate Bush cover in the style of Killswitch Engage you didn't know you wanted

By Simon Young
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

As you may have noticed, anything related to Netflix science fiction drama Stranger Things is like catnip to us, and we’ve been positively giddy in recent weeks.

Both Kate Bush and Metallica have seen their Spotify numbers and social media mentions spike spectacularly after music they recorded in the mid 80s – Running Up That Hill and Master of Puppets respectively – soundtracked pivotal moments in the show.

And now YouTuber Anthony Vincent – the Ten Second Songs guy – has thrown his hat into the ring with a cover of Running Up That Hill , in the style of Massachusetts metalcore heroes Killswitch Engage .

In the four-minute clip, Vincent channels former vocalist Howard Jones' singing style over some raging riffs and delicate picking. While a lot of attention has been paid to the nuances which make Killswitch unique, there are no Adam D-style capes in the video. A missed open goal, there.

Watch the clip below:

In other Killswitch Engage news, the band – who released their new album Live at the Palladium last month – are tentatively working on new material for their next full-length before joining Lamb of God for a North American tour in the autumn.

In a recent interview with Heavy, vocalist Jesse Leach revealed that the band may release a new studio album next year.

"We haven't really put deadlines or anything," said Leach, "but I'm personally setting goals for me to create quick, very emotional, raw stuff for the demos and then probably taking a little more time, once we get to the studio, to polish that up and make it sound really good. Some of these demos I'm getting ready to send to the guys, most people would probably laugh because they're just me going nuts; just trying to get the idea out quick and then we'll worry about re-recording it and polishing it and sort of making it sound Killswitch-y."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
thebrag.com

Kate Bush reveals payout from ‘Running Up That Hill’ featuring in Stranger Things

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has given the artist a massive payout for royalties generated due to it’s appearance in Stranger Things. The music data tracking site Illuminate has recently revealed that Kate Bush has received a windfall of cash to the tune of 2.3 million dollars due to the popularity both Stranger Things and TikTok generated for the 37-year-old song.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Metallica ‘Blown Away’ by ‘Master of Puppets’ Placement in ‘Stranger Things’ Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. In the nearly two-and-a-half-hour Stranger Things season finale, newcomer Eddie Munson (portrayed by Joseph Quinn) was tasked with distracting a swarm of villainous bats linked to their evil ringleader Vecna. So how did he do that, exactly? By delivering a grand performance of Metallica’s 1986 single “Master of Puppets,” of course. The epic scene has since shot the track to the top of the charts, joining Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” in the tidal wave of musical resurgences brought on by the show’s fourth and penultimate season. In a statement shared on Instagram,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Leach
Person
Kate Bush
Billboard

Here’s Why Dua Lipa Can Be Sued for Posting Photos of Herself to Instagram

For the second time in a year, Dua Lipa is facing a lawsuit over posting a paparazzi picture of herself to her Instagram account. In a suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in California, New York-based photographer Robert Barbera claims that the singer committed copyright infringement by posting pics he took of her to the platform in July 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Up That Hill#Science Fiction#Killswitch Engage#North American
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MotorBiscuit

Johnny Depp’s Harley-Davidson From ‘Cry-Baby’ Headed to Auction, but Apparently, Nobody Wanted It

Motorcycles, made famous by celebrities from popular movies or television shows, seem to bring big money at auctions these days. One particular bike was placed on the auction block on June 25 but didn’t do so well. This time Johnny Depp’s name was attached to the motorcycle that appeared alongside him in the movie Cry-Baby. So, what exactly is it, and what happened?
CELEBRITIES
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
822
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy