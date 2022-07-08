ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Pisos Cure Playing Live Tonight At Iowa’s Live At Five At The RME

By Sean Leary
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s that time of year, the 2022 season of Live@Five is taking place in Davenport’s RME Courtyard Fridays at 5pm for FREE live music. sponsored by Nelson Brothers Agency & West Bend Mutual. 9/2 – Crooked Cactus. sponsored by Pierce’s Promise....

Book Discussion Of ‘This Tender Land’ Being Hosted By Iowa’s Senior Star

Join Meredith Mercer of Senior Star for a discussion about the book ‘This Tender Land’ by William Kent Krueger. 1932, Minnesota—the Lincoln School is where hundreds of Native American children, forcibly separated from their parents, are sent to be educated. It is also home to an orphan, Odie, a lively boy whose exploits earn him the superintendent’s wrath. Forced to flee, he and his brother, their best friend, and a brokenhearted little girl steal away in a canoe, heading for the Mississippi and a place to call their own. With the feel of a modern classic, ‘This Tender Land’ is an enthralling, big-hearted epic that shows how the magnificent American landscape connects us all, haunts our dreams, and makes us whole.
MOLINE, IL
Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Hosting First Blues Night At Davenport Event Center Friday

We will be hosting the first Rhythm City Casino Blue’s Night on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Event Center. Tickets are $25 & $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 43rd anniversary of the Walcott Trucker Jamboree will be starting on Thursday, July 14. The event will be held at the I-80 truck stop. At the event there will be two fireworks displays, Trucker Olympics, and the performance of the Grammy-award winning group Diamond Rio.
WALCOTT, IA
WQPT Bringing Molly Of Denali To Iowa And Illinois Libraries This Week

Moline, ILLINOIS – WQPT is bringing Molly of Denali to area libraries July 11 through 15. Molly of Denali is an animated children’s television series that airs on WQPT at 11:00 am Monday through Friday. The program was created by Dorothea Gillim and Kathy Waugh and produced by Atomic Cartoons and WGBH Kids for PBS Kids and CBC Kids. The series is the first American nationally distributed children’s show to feature an Alaska Native as the lead character. The series won a Peabody Award in the Children’s/Youth category in 2020.
MOLINE, IL
Find Out Awesome Things To Do In Illinois And Iowa With Your Weekly FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
BETTENDORF, IA
Illinois’ Black Box Theatre Holding Auditions In Moline

Moline, ILLINOIS – Auditions for the remaining shows in the Black Box Theatre season are scheduled for July 23. Music auditions for “Motherhood” and All Is Calm” will be held from 10 am to noon. The drama “My Brother’s Gift,” which will be taped and air on WQPT will follow from 1 to 3 pm.
MOLINE, IL
Iowa’s Gilda’s Club Holding Yoga Classes Tomorrow

Let’s get together and talk about yoga! Yoga can have a lot of physical, mental, and emotional benefits. Join our Chair Yoga instructor, Kelly Craft, LVCYT to talk about the various benefits of yoga, how yoga can help manage symptoms and side effects of a cancer diagnosis, and what to expect from the yoga sessions at Gilda’s Club. Kelly will demonstrate what a couple of the poses look like and we encourage you to ask any questions you may have.
MOLINE, IL
97X

Get Your Lottery Tickets Today With Dwyer & Michaels

Join Dwyer & Michaels for an Explore Iowa event with the Iowa Lottery, hosted in Davenport today, and you could win big!. Monday, July 11th, at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee from 11am-2pm, purchase $10 in Iowa Lottery tickets, and receive a chance to spin the wheel for prizes. While you're...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Blues & BBQ draws a crowd in 14th year in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty held its 14th annual Blues & BBQ at Centennial Park on Saturday. The free event featured games, local food trucks and live music such as Nathan Graham, Sam Ross Quartet and Lilly Hiatt. This is the first time that the event has been held in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This Really The ‘Rudest City’ In Iowa?

The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?. I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.
IOWA STATE
Illinois’ Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series presents Angela Meyer Today

The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues with musical artist Angela Meyer on Sunday, July 10, at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg. Growing up in rural Iowa, Meyer first encountered music as a child on her grandparents’ record player. Picking up a guitar at age 15, she began writing her own songs. She now makes her home in the Quad Cities and recently released her new album “Legions and Legends.” Meyer’s acoustic set will incorporate many genres. Featuring country and western music, she will play both original and cover tunes.
GALESBURG, IL
Rock Island’s Skellington Manor Seeking Scare Actors

Calling all Halloween Enthusiasts: Skellington Manor is looking for scare actors for the 2022 haunt season!. Are you Interested in joining our legendary haunted house cast? Are you energetic, enthusiastic, and have a love for performing and want to stretch your acting abilities? Interested in creating a character that scares the yell out of willing victims?
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Rock Island Artists Market Splashes In This Weekend

The Rock Island Artists’ Market has announced it will be hosting two events for the 2021 season. Join local artists, makers, and growers on July 17 from 12 to 5 pm in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th Street, Rock Island, IL. This outdoor event is free to the public, and family friendly.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Moline, IL
