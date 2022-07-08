Opinion: Village Matters

Incredible opportunity! Location, location, location! Single family oceanfront home in the most desired location on the Newport Beach peninsula. Restaurants, shopping, fishing pier, surfing, movies, biking, boating, beach yoga, beach volleyball, boardwalk fun and more. Your amazing active lifestyle awaits. Park the car and forget about it because it is all right outside your front door. This home boasts a wide-open bottom floor with large entertaining kitchen and living for all your family and friends to enjoy. The large bi-folding cantina doors lead to an oversized patio looking out over the incredible beach and ocean. The upstairs is well situated for a large family plus friends. The large master bedroom looks out over the beach and ocean with views from the Newport Pier to the Huntington Beach Pier and Catalina and San Clemente Islands in the distance. The master bathroom is well appointed with dual vanity, oversized tub, walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. There are two bedrooms that share a jack-jill bathroom with separate vanity areas and shared shower and toilet rooms. The last bedroom is an oversized room that can be used as a bonus room, a large kids bunk room, or your own personal cinema. The last bathroom is large with a mini-tub shower combination. The entire house has recently been fully refreshed and ready for the next family to jump in and start enjoying. Don't wait, come see it today!

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO