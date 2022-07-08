Aurora man, 30, dies Friday of June gunshot wounds, prompting murder charges

A three-year-old girl passed away Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle in the 1100 block of Sherman Drive in Dacono, the Dacono Police Department stated in a press release.Weld County 9-1-1 dispatchers received the call at 8:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found a person providing CPR on the child. Officers took over resuscitation efforts, according to the press release. Fire and ambulance personnel took the child to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette. She was pronounced deceased there. Dacono PD's press release stated the the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene and was cooperating with the department's investigation. Police personnel from neighboring jurisdictions in Frederick and Firestone are assisting Dacono's investigators.Any decision on the filing of charges will be made once the investigation has concluded, the department stated.No other details about the circumstances of the collision have been released at this time, nor has the department clarified whether the vehicle driver or the guardians of the child may face charges.

DACONO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO