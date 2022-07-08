ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aurora man, 30, dies Friday of June gunshot wounds, prompting murder charges

By THE SENTINEL
Cover picture for the articleAURORA | A 30-year-old man shot in June in Aurora during some kind of domestic dispute died yesterday, prompting murder charges against the suspect. Police were called to the area of 13210 E. Seventh Ave. at about 9:45 p.m. June 19...

