San Diego, CA

Willie Morrow, Black hair care pioneer, has died

By Gabe O'Connor
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago

Now we're going to remember a pioneer in Black haircare. William Lee Morrow was from Alabama, but he made his name as a barber in San Diego, Calif., after he moved there in 1959. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. In 1962, a family friend returned from studying in Nigeria with a...

www.wfae.org

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source.

