CLAY COUNTY — After a busy and long Fourth of July weekend, activities have slowed some in the Northland communities, but there is still plenty to see and do. Throughout the day Saturday, July 9, downtown Smithville will be buzzing with the Clay County 4-H Fair. The day runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The animal shows start at 8:30 a.m. with the rabbit show; poultry show is 9:15 and goat show is 10 a.m. in Heritage Park, 320 E. Main St. The dog show will be at the same time in Courtyard Park, 118 N. Commercial Ave.

CLAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO