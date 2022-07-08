ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

A first look at 472 Henley Rd

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make...

Construction on Moose-Wilson Road resumes today

MOOSE, Wyo. — Construction activities addressing infrastructure needs in the southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road have resumed today, after being delayed due to supply chain issues, staffing shortages and an overwhelmed local construction industry. Public access will again be limited to weekends during summer construction activities. From now...
MOOSE, WY
buckrail.com

A FUNeral for the Pink Garter: Band of Horses

JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s going to be the send-off of the decade, celebrating 10 years of concerts and the farewell to the Pink Garter Theatre, Band of Horses will play this Tuesday, July 12. Band of Horses’ latest album, “Things are Great” is the band’s sixth album and...
JACKSON, WY
point2homes.com

640 Falls Drive, Idaho Falls, Bonneville County, ID, 83401

This stunning home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in a neighborhood just minutes from dozens of restaurants, Costco, WinCo, and Walmart. The exterior of the home was just revitalized with a fresh coat of paint. As you enter the home, you will love the newly restored hardwood floors on the main level. Both the kitchen and the bathroom have been fully updated. The basement has an additional two bedrooms, a family room and one bathroom. It has also been upgraded with brand new carpet. Not only does the house have plenty of room inside, but it also has a large yard for entertaining. Come by the Open House on Saturday July 9th from 10:00am-12:00pm.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Officials urge public to ‘do their part’ this fire season

JACKSON, Wyo. — Over the last 25 years, Teton County and the Town of Jackson have experienced significant wildfire seasons. Recent years have proved to be no exception. This wildfire season, Teton County Emergency Management and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS is once again urging the public to do their part to help prevent all accidental, human-caused wildfires.
JACKSON, WY
Grand Teton Music Festival welcomes the sounds of Louis Armstrong

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Grand Teton Music Festival’s July 14 concert will feature classic jazz performances from the archives of Louis Armstrong and the Great American Songbook. The great Louis Armstrong collaborated with virtually every major musical star of the 20th century from Billie Holiday to Barbra Streisand,...
TETON VILLAGE, WY
Animal Adoption Center to host annual fundraiser, New Leash On Life

JACKSON, Wyo. — The annual New Leash On Life fundraiser hosted by the Animal Adoption Center (AAC), is July 16. Have a blast while supporting the AAC’s mission, benefiting thousands of furry friends each year. The AAC is a 501c(3) nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of homeless...
JACKSON, WY
Yellowstone Requires Masks Based on COVID-19 Status of Wyoming Counties

There may or may not be a mask mandate in effect during your next visit to Yellowstone National Park – it all depends on the COVID-19 situation in northwest Wyoming. While American life has mostly returned to something like a “pre-pandemic normal,” COVID-19 is still a health risk throughout the United States. Three of the nation’s most popular national parks – Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Grand Teton – require masks in all indoor spaces.
WYOMING STATE
JAC to service new direct flight to Miami

JACKSON, Wyo. — Come December, Jacksonites can trade in the cold for some Miami heat. According to a statement from JH Air, a new seasonal service between Miami (MIA) and Jackson Hole (JAC) is slated to launch this winter. Flights will launch on Dec. 15 and will operate through April 3.
JACKSON, WY
Blasting operations to begin July 15 in Ashton

ASHTON – As part of the construction work at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 47 in Ashton, the contractor will be blasting rock under the roadway. The blasting operation will occur periodically between July 15 and July 19 in the closed portion of the roadway.
ASHTON, ID
Director of Client Services

Join Community Safety Network and an exceptional and compassionate team dedicated to supporting those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in the Teton area. The Director of Client Services is a leadership role overseeing the fidelity, implementation and evolution of the trauma-informed client service model at Community Safety Network. This role includes supervision and support of two client advocates and a residential case manager. Additional duties include direct client services, collaboration with community partners, database management and grant reporting.
TETON COUNTY, WY
2 hospitalized after crash north of Rigby

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday on U.S. 20 at milepost 325, north of Rigby in Jefferson County. According to police, a 20-year-old female from Highland Ranch, CO was driving a 2009 Honda Civic eastbound...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Driggs man killed in head-on crash on state Highway 33

A 38-year-old man Driggs, whose identity was not released, was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred on state Highway 33 near milepost 138 in Teton County. The collision remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. An Idaho State Police news release said the Driggs man...
DRIGGS, ID
One Killed, Two Hospitalized in Crash Near Driggs

DRIGGS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and two seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening near Driggs. According to Idaho State Police, a 38-year-old Driggs man died at the scene while two people from Gainesville, Florida had to be taken to the hospital; a 33-year-old male was flown by air ambulance. ISP said the man from Drigg's was driving an Acura MDX north on State Highway 33 when for an unknown reason crossed the centerline and collided with the Ford pickup pulling a camp trailer the two people from Florida were in. The crash blocked traffic for more than five hours. The Teton County Sheriff's Office and Teton County Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash which remains under investigation.
DRIGGS, ID
One dead, two injured in head-on crash that shut down East Idaho highway for four hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 7:21 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, on State Highway 33 near milepost 138 in Teton County. A 38-year-old male from Driggs, ID was driving an Acura MDX, traveling northbound on SH-33. A 33-year-old-male from Gainesville, FL was driving a Ford pickup truck pulling a camp trailer, traveling southbound on SH-33. The Acura crossed left of center colliding with the Ford head-on.
Utah authorities name suspect in East Idaho man's disappearance

TREMONTON, Utah — Authorities have named a suspect as they continue to search for Dylan Rounds, a Rigby, Idaho, native who went missing more than a month ago while working on a farm in a remote part of Box Elder County. In court documents released this week, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City formally named 58-year-old James Brenner, who is currently jailed on federal firearms charges, as a suspect in the investigation into the 19-year-old Rounds’ disappearance. ...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
One jail escapee has been recaptured; three others still at large

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County Jail inmate who walked away from a work detail crew on Thursday has been recaptured by police. Idaho Falls Police received a tip about the whereabouts of 27-year-old Larry Mathew Robinson II on Saturday evening. Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said officers responded to the area near Winco, located him, and performed a traffic stop.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for missing woman

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking the public to help locate a missing woman. Genevette Garner of Jefferson County has been missing since Tuesday, July 5th. Deputies say Gardner dropped off a car at her parent’s house in Iona Tuesday morning and communicated with family members by texting until around noon that day.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

