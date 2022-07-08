ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

School Board to host Truth in Taxation at Dec. 12 meeting

The Elk River Area School Board set its annual Truth in Taxation hearing for Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. at the District 728 Offices as part of its regular School Board meeting that night.

