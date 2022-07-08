School Board to host Truth in Taxation at Dec. 12 meeting

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE UNDER JUDGMENT AND DECREE. Robert Anderson (aka Robert W.J. Anderson, aka Robert Waldon Johnson Anderson, aka Robert Waldon Anderson, aka Robert W. Anderson, aka John Robert Anderson, aka Robert John Anderson, and aka John Robert Waldon Anderson), Marcia Anderson (aka Marcia M. Anderson, aka Marcia Marie Anderson, aka Marsha Anderson, and aka Marcia C. Anderson), Aaron Anderson (aka Aaron Rodney Alderson), Michelle Anderson (aka Michelle M. Anderson), the Estate of Bernice Anderson (aka Bernice F. Anderson and aka Bernice Frieda Anderson), Franklin Anderson (aka Franklin C. Anderson), Brenda Anderson (aka Brenda J. Anderson), DLL Finance LLC, AgQuest Financial Services, Inc., Commodity Credit Corporation, Corporation Service Company, CNH lndustrial Capital America LLC (aka CNH Capital America LLC), Falcon Leasing, Falcon National Bank, Sheffield Financial, Truist Bank, Branch Banking and Trust Company, First State Bank of Bigfork, Hermantown Federal Credit Union, United States Internal Revenue Service, CGB Agri Financial Services, Inc., Centricity Credit Union, Accounts Receivable Services, LLC (aka Accounts Receivables Services), Snap-on Credit LLC, TD Auto Finance, LLC f/k/a Chrysler Financial, State of Minnesota Department of Revenue, Admirals Bank, SHERBURNE/ANOKA/HENNEPIN FSA, Central Minnesota Credit Union, Proctor Federal Credit Union AGCO Finance LLC, Northland Capital Financial Services, LLC, Westem Equipment Finance, Inc., Agricredit Acceptance LLC, Members Cooperative Credit Union, FBN Finance, LLC, Woodlands National Bank, Spire Credit Union, Brainard Savings and Loan Association, John Doe, Mary Roe, ABC Partnership, and XYZ Corporation,
