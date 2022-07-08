School Board to host Truth in Taxation at Dec. 12 meeting

ST. LOUIS PARK -- Municipal governments across the Twin Cities are considering adding their own ordinances related to the sale of snacks and drinks with hemp-derived THC."We're not a city that's saying no to cannabis or recreational use," Stillwater mayor Ted Kozlowski explained to WCCO. "We just want to do it in an orderly way."In November, Kozlowski said the city imposed a moratorium on new stores selling CBD and other cannabinoids as lawmakers debated whether or not to expand access to other cannabis products."So there can't be any rush to take over Main Street with a whole bunch of CBD shops,"...

STILLWATER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO