Special Weather Statement issued for Columbus, Inland Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, sections of Water Street observe minor flooding up to one half foot in depth. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/08 PM 6.1 1.4 1.1 N/A Minor 12/09 AM 5.0 0.3 1.0 N/A None 12/10 PM 6.2 1.5 1.0 N/A Minor 13/10 AM 4.8 0.1 0.8 N/A None 13/10 PM 6.0 1.3 0.8 N/A Minor 14/11 AM 4.8 0.1 0.7 N/A None

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO