Over 65 youth baseball teams prepare for Dizzy Dean World Series in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The summer heat won’t stop the boys and girls in Southaven.

About 70 youth teams will hit the diamonds at Snowden Grove Park and Greenbrook Park for the annual Dizzy Dean World Series.

”Basically you start out weeks before you have to play in a tournament with a hydration program to get the kids hydrated. You can’t just hydrate on the day of, because when you cramp you are done.” Brandon Davidson is a coach from Tallahassee, Florida.

He has two sports fitness degrees, while also coaching a team of 14-year-old baseball players.

Davidson will keep a watchful eye over them as they take the field here in Southaven starting this weekend.

“They can stand there and look normal, but if they are no longer sweating, they look pale or clammy or feel cold you have a problem,” Davidson said.

Coaches told FOX13′s reporter Tom Dees, that games get canceled for other weather reasons, but heat is not one of them.

”Weatherwise lightning and rain and stuff, but no heat,” coach Hank Brown, of Tate County, said.

Coach Steve Bartolla, of Florida, also coaches 14-year-olds.

Bartolla said they condition for it.

”We just practice three or four times a week, and they just get used to it. When we started for the state tournament the temperatures were in the hundreds, and the heat index was like 116 and we were still practicing and playing in it,” Bartolla said.

Kendall Pickens a coach from West Point, Mississippi said, “coaches here encourage water breaks as often as needed, and players are rotated out if need be to cool off.”

©2022 Cox Media Group