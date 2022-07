A Rutherford High School student was killed Friday and three of his classmates were seriously injured when the car they were riding in struck a utility pole, police said. The 17-year-old driver, whose name was not released, died at the scene. Three other 17-year-old boys — all students at the school — were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where they remained on Monday, according to Rutherford Police Capt. Sean Farrell.

RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO