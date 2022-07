The ambitious Battlefield 3 mod, Reality Mod, got a release date of July 17, 2022, along with a new trailer, for its upcoming v0.1 version. The trailer primarily shows off the enhanced lighting and weather of the mod. It shows soldiers running through nighttime, foggy, dusty, and bright daytime scenes. The second half of the trailer cuts between various shootouts, showing the way wood, concrete, and metal react to gun- and RPG-fire. The UI is also sparse, featuring a compass along the bottom of the screen, as well as a bullet counter in the bottom right corner.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO