Shortly before the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, news came out that a bunch of notable cameos went missing. Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage were to reprise their roles as the Grandmaster and Eitri, King of the Dwarves. Additionally, there was going to be a new character portrayed by Game of Thrones' Lena Headey. In a new interview with Insider, director Taika Waititi explained just where those cameos went and why.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO