If you live in Milwaukee, your new mayor wants you to be one in a million. Mayor Cavalier Johnson believes the city should strive for a long-term population goal of 1 million, propelling it into the ranks of America’s largest metropolises. That would be a 73% increase from Milwaukee’s 2020 population of 577,222, ranked 31st among U.S. cities.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO