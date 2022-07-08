ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Austin-East Magnet High program shares powerful message about gun violence

WATE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, TN is going...

www.wate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland issued a release to WVLT News, which said that around 7 a.m. officers responded to a home on Mossy Oaks Lane to investigate a self-inflicted gunshot. Officers arrived on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
knoxvilledailysun.com

Fire on Knoxville College campus

KNOXVILLE -- At 12:32 AM, Knox County 911 received a report of a building on fire on the Knoxville College campus located at the back of the property at 901 Knoxville College Dr. Knoxville firemen work to get a fire under control on the Knoxville College campus. Knoxville Fire Dept.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Magnet#High School#East Tennessee#Violent Crime#Tn#Allante Walker
WATE

Suspect arrested after assault in West Knoxville bar parking lot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 28-year-old Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing aggravated assault and robbery charges stemming from an incident earlier this month in the parking lot of a West Knoxville sports bar, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The suspect, identified as Daquan Markese Wright...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD warns people about rise in car thefts from quarries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department decided not to do extra patrols at nearby quarries, but officials wanted to remind people to stay vigilant with their possessions while visiting them. Some people at local quarries heard about the car thefts and took extra precautions while out there. “It is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. sheriff: Man hospitalized following Rocky Hill shooting

Assisted living facility hosting Christmas in July, collecting items for seniors. Those wanting to donate can drop items off at the Morning Pointe location at 9649 Westland Drive. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. Updated: 5 hours ago. The individuals are scheduled to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville man looks to return hero’s plaques

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County man said he found something in his mom’s garage after she passed and now he wants to return it, but doesn’t know who the owner is. Jim Carey said his mother passed a few years ago, and now he was trying...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Parents of children found walking alone located

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department located the parents of two children found walking unattended Friday morning, according to a social media post. A spokesperson said the children were found in the area of Heiskell Avenue and Central Street. “We learned that the children live in the Lonsdale...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Body found in Morgan County: TBI, Sheriff investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found Thursday inside a house in the 100 block of Shady Grove Road in Lancing according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and TBI are investigating what lead to the death of the woman. She has been identified as 50-year-old Julia Manning.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy