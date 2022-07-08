ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Bristol Casino Grand Opening - Media Tour

By Jared Bentley Guy with TriPod
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBristol Casino Grand Opening, form the Media...

Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: The casino is learning ground for us all

There’s a lot going on in the Tri-Cities at the moment. Bristol just launched its temporary casino, and Kingsport is preparing to start its week of Fun Fest events. Below are a few bits of business and event news that will hopefully offer a little fun. • According to...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch Now: Ready to Rock: Bristol Casino opens temporary facility

BRISTOL — The work week might have ended on Friday, but for Bristol, it marked a beginning. The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock opened the doors to its temporary facility on Friday, July 8, welcom- ing locals and visitors to the first-ever casino in the state of Vir- ginia.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Viva Bristol: Virginia Lottery still a gambling alternative

BRISTOL — Although the Hard Rock Casino opened on Friday, people have been playing the odds for 35 years with another form of legalized gambling: the Virginia Lottery. The Virginia Lottery has been a regular feature in the region’s stores since 1987, with racks of scratch tickets, Powerball and Mega Millions play slips and ticket vending machines. In the past two years, skill games — resembling casino slot machines with bright displays, consoles and padded chairs — have appeared in rows at the backs and sides of many local convenience stores.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The casino has a lot to offer, but for me it just wasn't money

If you happened to have read a similar column to this one, you’ll be happy to hear I’ve moved up from the fictional dollars my editor gave me last year. Yes, you read that right, fictional. He gave me 200 imaginary dollars to gallivant through Bristol for a column describing to you fine people just how I would spend $200 on the Tennessee side of State Street. It was a good time — but my luck seems to have gotten even better (well, mostly).
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Bristol Casino opens doors to public for 1st time

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock executives stood before the Bristol Casino Friday morning to introduce what marks Virginia’s first casino spanning 30,000 square feet and featuring nearly 900 slots and two restaurants. The casino will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It had been slated to open at 2 p.m. […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia underwater robotics team takes second in world competition

LONG BEACH, Calif. — An underwater robotics team from Southwest Virginia took second place in its class in its first world competition. A local high school team finished 11th in its class but has a goal for 2023 to get in the top five, while a North Carolina team that has won that class four straight times at the world competitions will no longer exist or compete next year.
LONG BEACH, CA
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter hosting Bark in the Park 2 this weekend

The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is hosting Bark in the Park 2 on Sunday, an event featuring dozens of vendors, contests and activities. The event will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Founders Park Pavilion on Sunday, July 17. It will have activities for adults and kids, multiple pet contests with prizes, several food trucks and more than 25 vendors. There will also be a live DJ. Those bringing pets must keep them on a leash at all times.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The legal odds uncertain on skill games’ future in Virginia

BRISTOL — On the Virginia side of State Street and in many convenience stores and establishments in the commonwealth, one can walk in, buy gas, soda, coffee, snacks or a Virginia Lottery ticket. A customer can also sidle up to a padded chair in front of a row of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Virginia’s first full-service casino opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday was a big day in Bristol, Virginia as the state’s first full-service casino opened for business. The line of customers wrapped around the building when the doors opened about 90 minutes earlier than advertised. “We had to come and save my sister from spending...
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Daytime Live at the Bristol Casino

(WJHL) Amy gives us a preview of the Grand Opening of the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock as she prepares to head inside for the media tour!. Just after the media tour, Amy gives us our very first look inside the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock! The Bristol Casino opens today (July 8th) at 2pm.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hard Rock Bristol offers vast array of sports betting

BRISTOL — Since the United States Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act — the federal law that prohibited sports betting — in 2018, the popularity of sports betting has grown enormously. Nowadays, more than two dozen states allow betting on sports in...
BRISTOL, TN
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia fire chief seriously injured in car crash

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia fire chief is in serious condition following a car crash. According to a post on the Appalachia Fire Department Facebook page, around 9:20 Saturday morning, Chief Robert Anderson Jr. was on his way home from a shift at the Bristol, Virginia fire department when the crash happened near his home.
APPALACHIA, VA
WJHL

BrightRidge announces I-26 rolling roadblock planned for Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 26 should expect delays over the weekend, according to BrightRidge. A release from BrightRidge states that on Sunday, July 10, rolling roadblocks will be conducted between the Unaka Avenue and North Roan Street exits. More specifically, the roadblocks will occur between mile markers 20 and 21. BrightRidge […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Facebook readers weigh in on casino

On Tuesday, the Times News and Bristol Now asked their Facebook readers the following question: What word or phrase comes to mind when you think of the Bristol casino?. Nearly 600 responses had been posted as of Wednesday afternoon. This word cloud includes the most commonly mentioned words and phrases.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mount Carmel Senior Center featured in state magazine

MOUNT CARMEL — Members of the Mount Carmel Senior Center were featured in the 2021 Annual Report from the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and Tennessee Nutrition and Consumer Education Program (TNCEP), which is run by the University of Tennessee Extension Office. The publication mentioned the senior...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport's Walker scores trifecta at Tennessee State Championships

BLOUNTVILLE — Kevin Walker wasn’t about to let the heavy rain stop him at Sunday’s 38th annual Toyota of Kingsport Tennessee State Championships at Muddy Creek Raceway. The 52-year-old Kingsport rider, a postal worker in Johnson City, wasn’t concentrating on hauling the mail as much as keeping his yellow No. 859 Suzuki upright on an extremely muddy track.
KINGSPORT, TN

