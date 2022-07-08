Rain cancels 34 Raceway competition

WEST BURLINGTON, IA – Rain showers through the night and into the morning at 34 Raceway, creating saturated grounds, have forced World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and track officials to postpone Friday’s event at the track, a news release says.

Officials are working to find a viable new date.

Those who have already purchased tickets to Friday’s race at 34 Raceway can use those tickets for the rescheduled date. Once the new date is announced, those unable to make it to the rescheduled date will have the opportunity to request a refund.

The World of Outlaws return to action Saturday, July 9, at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin. For tickets, CLICK HERE . If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.