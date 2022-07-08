ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North West had 'stop' sign at Jean Paul Gaultier show

By Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian is explaining why her daughter North West held a sign with the word "stop" at a Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week runway show on Wednesday.

In an improvised attempt to get people to stop taking pictures of her at the Jean Paul Gaultier show, the 9-year-old wrote the message with a pencil on her invitation letter and held the sign up. A video captured her starring directly at the camera while doing this.

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video!” the Skims founder tweeted Thursday. “North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her.”

Kardashian said North wanted people's attention to be on the show instead.

In an earlier tweet , the reality star expressed gratitude that her daughter attended the show with her. She also shared several photos of the two together at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZK4n_0gZLmGOp00
Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and North West attend the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2022 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2022: See Kim Kardashian and North West

“As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom.”

As the child of Kardashian and Grammy-winning musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , North has previously expressed distain for the the consistent photos taken of her by paparazzi. In 2015, the then-2-year-old told photographers “I said no pictures” as she headed to a ballet class, a viral video showed.

Kardashian's eldest daughter isn't the only one who's made waves in the fashion world recently. Allegations surfaced in June that Kardashian damaged the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to May's Met Gala .

The skin-tight, sparkling nude dress became a part of American history after Monroe wore it while singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

After lending Kardashian the iconic actress' dress, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! debunked accusations that she damaged the garment . The entertainment franchise said in a June 16 press release that Kardashian "did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala."

Debunking the claims: Kim Kardashian left historic Marilyn Monroe dress in 'same condition it started in,' Ripley's says

"From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in," said Amanda Joiner, Ripley’s VP of Publishing and Online Marketing. Joiner was "continuously with the dress the day of the Gala and during transport from Orlando to New York."

Monroe's upcoming biopic: Ana de Armas goes through a rollercoaster of emotions as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' teaser

Contributing: Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North West had 'stop' sign at Jean Paul Gaultier show

