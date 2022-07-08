ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Gov. Hogan: Squeegee boys disputes 'has not been addressed by the City'

By Adam Thompson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Governor Hogan announced Saturday that he will be doubling the reward money for information leading to an arrest in Timothy Reynolds' death.

The reward money is now up to $16,000.

In the heart of downtown Baltimore is Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium with the Orioles and Ravens bring in large crowds.

RELATED: Squeegeeing: The story from the streets

Then, sitting near downtown intersections are children, teens and adults squeegeeing cars, in an attempt to earn money.

In some instances, these squeegee workers continue to harass drivers.

RELATED: Maryland Gubernatorial candidate to address plan to get Baltimore's 'squeegee boys' off streets

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says squeegee boys are a reason people are scared to visit downtown Baltimore.

“It has certainly been a major impact of people being afraid to come to the city because they have been harassed for years and years,” Hogan said.

The controversy, and concern for safety, took a turn Thursday.

After an altercation, a driver got out of his car near the intersection of Light and Conway streets and swung his baseball bat at the group.

Leaders address squeegee boys in Baltimore

Police said a squeegee worker then pulled out a gun and shot and killed the driver around 4:30 p.m., during the middle of the day and just blocks away from where the Orioles were getting ready to host the Los Angeles Angels.

“This was just the pinnacle of the problem right in downtown, across from the Inner Harbor, with somebody getting shot,” Gov. Hogan said. “It’s another tragic incident in Baltimore that we unfortunately hear about far too often, seems like on a weekly basis.”

MORE: Squeegee boys drain woman's account after using her Cash App

MORE: City calls squeegee boys 'disconnected youth,' creates jobs for them at the Hilton

Squeegee boys drain woman's account after using her Cash App

Near the Inner Harbor, at the same intersection, and just three hours earlier, a 41-year-old man filed a police report on a squeegee worker who reportedly damaged his car.

Police said as the man was confronting him, the squeegee worker pointed a gun. Officers arrested an 18-year-old with a BB gun.

“I think the squeegee workers have been a terrible problem for many years and it has not been addressed by the City,” Gov. Hogan said.

In February, the City of Baltimore changed the squeegee boys name to "Disconnected Youth That Squeegee.’

The City also launched employment opportunities for them to get them off the street.

One of the effort by the Mayor’s Office of African American Male Engagement was launching an Employer Coalition. The Canopy Hilton Hotel was the first of what they hope will be many partners to employ the teens.

Two cohorts of 10 youth will be hired for a 13-week period and paid $15 an hour. They will get three weeks of workforce training from MOAAME and the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development, as well as a mentor.

Disconnected youth, who are interested, are referred to MOAAME’s Connect 2 Success Program. Youth must be willing to complete the required engagement and approval programmatic processes.

The African American Engagement Baltimore network hosted a job readiness event and job fair for squeegee workers and young job-seekers Thursday. Friday was the hiring event with on the spot job offers. A total of 40 jobs were available.

"No. I don’t think their plan is working. It is quite obvious that it is not working," Gov. Hogan said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the hiring of former Baltimore Police Commissioner Anthony Barksdale as Deputy Mayor of Public Safety.

"I was happy to hear the mayor just made the decision to bring Barksdale back for Deputy Mayor of Public Safety. I think that’s a good move," Gov. Hogan said. "He is a guy that understands violent crime and how to deal with it. They need a new plan."

Comments / 58

June Hindle
3d ago

We need people in power in Baltimore city to do their job. Stop crime! The mayor and Catherine Pugh’s hire of the new police commissioner just don’t cut it. No one is held accountable thanks to Marilyn Mosby and the weak justice system. Vote them out as soon as possible and get people in there that really care. accountability - it is non existent in the city all the way up to the top.

Reply(7)
22
Pammy
2d ago

Nothing is addressed is Baltimore. They don't pay taxes so why are they considered "workers"? They should be called "squeegee harassment crew". Kids in Baltimore are not being held accountable for anything they do.

Reply
10
John Wood
2d ago

Brandon Scott condones the squeegee kids by not allowing the police to arrest them . Why isn't anyone asking how a person who's basically bumming on the street by washing car windows have a gun ? Pistols aren't cheap , was he a legal owner ? Was the gun stolen ?

Reply(4)
5
 

wypr.org

Londyn Smith-DeRichelieu, the mayor's director for LGBTQ Affairs

Today, conversations about advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Francis DeBernardo, the executive director of New Ways Ministry, a national organization that advocates for LGBTQ Catholics. But we begin with Londyn Smith de Richelieu, the first trans member of Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials Investigate Vandalism, Fires At Maryland Churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Investigations are underway into several weekend incidents of apparent arson and vandalism at churches in Maryland, authorities said. Montgomery County authorities said the incidents took place at three churches of different denominations a short distance away from each other in Bethesda, TV station WJLA reported. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
BETHESDA, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

