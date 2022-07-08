ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levi Strauss, Costco rise; Nu Skin, WD-40 fall

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Twitter Inc., down $1.98 to $36.81.

Elon Musk's deal to buy the social media company is reportedly in jeopardy.

Levi Strauss & Co., up 17 cents to $16.58.

The denim maker topped Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

WD-40 Co., down $30.55 to $174.30.

The maintenance and cleaning product company cut its profit forecast for the year.

Kura Sushi USA Inc., up $18.19 to $72.29

The Japanese restaurant company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $6.59 to $501.54.

The warehouse club reported strong sales in June.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., down $2.33 to $41.36.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products warned investors about weak second-quarter revenue.

Upstart Holdings Inc., down $6.65 to $27.09.

The cloud-based lending technology company gave investors a discouraging financial update.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.22 to $28.

The copper mining company slipped along with falling prices for the metal.

IN THIS ARTICLE
