Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Another week has flown by, and while we don't have another three day weekend due to a holiday, there's still plenty to get out and enjoy around the Tri-State. No matter if you want to relax and enjoy a film or get out and celebrate Celtic heritage, there's something happening this weekend for you. Here are the top nine things to do in the Tri-State this weekend:

Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival

Cincinnati is celebrating all things Celtic heritage with its annual Celtic Festival. The festival will have live entertainment, a whiskey tasting event, a Celtic mass, the Great American Military Tattoo — which is a music performance or display of armed forces — Celtic games and more. You'll also be able to eat authentic Celtic food favorites, including bangers and mash, shepherd's pie, scotch eggs, haggis and more. Located near The Banks on Freedom Way, there will be something for everyone to enjoy at the festival.

WHAT: Guiness Cincinnati Celtic Festival

WHEN: July 8, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 9, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 10, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Freeedom Wat, Cincinnati, OH 45202

FC Cincinnati Pride Match

FC Cincinnati is continuing its celebration of Pride and the LGBTQ+ community at its match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. The teams' match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Other than the opportunity to watch soccer, there will be a pre-match Pride party at Washington Park in OTR. There will also be other Pride-related events at the match, as well as special edition Pride-related FC Cincinnati merch that you can buy.

If you're interested, you can buy tickets to the soccer match here.

WHAT: FC Cincinnati Pride Match

WHEN: July 9, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45214

Blues, Brews & BBQ

Partnering with the Cincy Blues Society, ArtsConnect is bringing Blues, Brews and BBQ to the Tri-State. The event will have "award-winning entertainments, signature craft brews and mouther-watering barbecue," per the event's website. Otherwise, attendees will have the opportunity to win a guitar, amp and case alongside a session of private guitar lessons with ArtsConnect.

WHAT: Blues, Brews & BBQ

WHEN: July 8, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: ArstConnect, 9158 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

Paradise Music & Beer Festival

What's better than beer, live music and fun times? We can't think of anything, and this weekend Braxton Brewery has all of that in store for you. The free event will see 10 performances over its two days, as well as two ticketed after parties for each night. This is the music festival's second year at Braxton.

For more information about the music schedule and where to buy VIP or after party tickets, click here.

WHAT: Paradise Music & Beer Festival

WHEN: July 8, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 9, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Braxton Brewery, 27 W 7th Street, Covington, KY 41011

Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival

Organized by LADD — a nonprofit that supports people with developmental disabilities — the OTR International Film Festival is back and bringing multiple short and feature length screens to the neighborhood. This year, all festival submissions followed the theme, "See the story, be the story." For those interested in watching any of the submissions, there's a full schedule of their showings. For those that want to stay in the comfort of their homes, you can purchase a virtual pass which allows you to watch all 55 film submissions digitally.

Click here to purchase in-person or virtual passes to the festival.

WHAT: Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival

WHEN: July 7 to July 10

WHERE: Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Oakley Kitchen Summer Market

Bringing locally crafted goods to Oakley Kitchen, Summer Market will see vendors selling a multitude of things, including coffees, teas, handmade jewelry, home decor, spices, locally produced vegetables, hand-craft woodwork and more. The event will take place in Oakley Kitchen's upstairs hall, and while there attendees can sip on a drink from The Factory Bar or grab a bite to eat from one of the eight eateries in the food hall. Also, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a kiddie pool of ducks from The Longbottom Bird Ranch.

To figure out more about the event, click here.

WHAT: Oakley Kitchen Summer Market

WHEN: July 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Oakley Kitchen, 3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Stroll & Shop

Rookwood Commons is inviting parents, grandparents and their little ones to stroll around the shopping center for its summer Stroll & Shop. Anyone that attends will be given a custom shopping bag to collect all their shopping goodies. There will be face painting, jugglers and balloon artists, inflatables, a shoppers market with vendors, FC Cincinnati's mascot and more.

WHAT: Stroll & Shop

WHEN: July 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Rookwood Commons, Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45208

Cincinnati Water Lantern Festival

Described as both an "emotional and memorable night," the Cincinnati Water Lantern Festival will see a variety of lanterns float out onto Eden Park's pond. Attendees can decorate their own lanterns to put onto the water. The goal of the festival is to showcase hope, love, happiness, healing and connection as the lanterns drift onto the water. Other than the lantern spectacle, attendees can enjoy food trucks, other vendors and live music.

For more information about the event and its specifics, click here.

WHAT: Cincinnati Water Lantern Festival

WHEN: July 9, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

WHERE: Eden Park, 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

The OFF Market at Summit Park

Bringing small businesses, artisans, brewers, bakers, farmers and more to Summit Park, The OFF Market aims to support strong community connections and grow a hearty local economy. Other than the market, Summit Park also has tons of entertainment and amenities for the entire family to enjoy, including walking trails, fishing ponds, bars and restaurants, playgrounds and more. The market took place in May and June, and has two more summer markets planned after Saturday's.

For more information about the market, click here.

WHAT: The OFF Market at Summit Park

WHEN: July 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242