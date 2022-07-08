ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jordan Spieth reiterates commitment to PGA Tour amid ‘false’ LIV Golf rumours

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGM72_0gZLk7bx00
Sport

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth has dismissed rumours that he was considering joining LIV Golf as “categorically untrue”.

While the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka have signed up with the Saudi-backed circuit, Spieth reiterated that he is committed to the PGA Tour and attempting to win more major titles.

In a post on his official Twitter account, the 28-year-old wrote: “Because of false reporting today, I feel the need to comment.

“Let me be clear, any reports that I am contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue.

“I am NOT in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered any alternatives.

“My goal has not changed since I began playing golf – to win PGA Tour events and major championships and to compete against the best players in the world. Those who truly know me, know what is important to me.”

