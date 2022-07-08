ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Bullard announces changes to trash service pickup time due to extreme heat

 3 days ago
BULLARD, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022. The city of Bullard announced Friday that trash pickup times will change for residents due to extreme heat. Starting Monday, city of Bullard residents will have...

