Shipping Costs Decrease, But Remain Historically High

By Cheddar
 3 days ago

As consumer demand for durable goods declines, shipping costs from China to the United States are finally starting to fall. It's all relative though, as prices remain three times higher than before the pandemic. Cheddar News anchors broke down what these supply chain changes mean for U.S. consumers.

