ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Musk's Twitter Deal Faces More Headwinds Over Spam Bots

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0VvA_0gZLiNik00

Elon Musk's plan to acquire Twitter is in "serious jeopardy," sources close to the deal told The Washington Post. The report came after Musk hinted that he was considering walking out of the deal over concerns about the number of fake accounts and bots on the platform. Dan Ives, managing director and senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities, joined Cheddar News to break down his thoughts on the latest news. “I ultimately really think this is heading down a path that the chances of a Twitter deal are becoming less and less likely, especially as we go into the second half of July," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Former Adviser to U.S. Embassy In Moscow Discusses WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Trial In Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner seeks light at the end of the tunnel while on trial for allegedly having cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage while passing through a Russian airport. The U.S. government claims she has been "wrongfully detained," and now, Griner has taken her plea to President Biden in a handwritten letter begging him to "bring her home." Tom Firestone, former Resident Legal Adviser, U.S. Embassy, Moscow and current Partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, joined Cheddar News to break down the next steps for Griner as her trial in Russia progresses. “I think there is a lot of discussion about to what extent the Russian government is using this for political purposes," Firestone said.
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Meta Warns Employees of 'Serious Times’ Ahead

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta has cautioned its employees of "serious times" in an internal memo discussing macroeconomic headwinds and pressures on its ad business due to concerns over data privacy. Cheddar News discusses what this means in terms of layoffs, hiring freezes, and more.
INTERNET
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk no longer a $200 billion man

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just left the world’s most exclusive club. Until recently, Musk has been the last and only member of the $200 billion net worth club, which used to be populated with fellow billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. But amidst the pressures in the market...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Business Insider

Elon Musk's decision to pull a $44 billion deal for Twitter could see Wall Street's top banks lose hundreds of millions of dollars, scuppering one of 2022's biggest pay days.

Elon Musk's decision to kill the $44 billion Twitter deal means banks could lose a "nine-figure" payday. Musk's and Twitter's financial advisors could pocket up to $192 million if the deal closes. The billionaire faces an uphill battle to call off the deal as he has to prove there's been...
BUSINESS
CNET

Elon Musk's $44 Billion Twitter Deal Is Reportedly in Jeopardy

Billionaire Elon Musk might not follow through on a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. The Washington Post, citing three anonymous people familiar with the matter, reported on Thursday that the deal is "in serious jeopardy." Musk's team thinks it won't be able to confirm data about the number of fake and spam accounts on Twitter and has stopped certain talks around funding the acquisition, the report said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#Bots#The Washington Post#Wedbush Securities
Benzinga

Elon Musk Deal Back On? Why Twitter Stock Spiked This Morning

Twitter Inc TWTR shares spiked as high as $39.51 on Thursday following reports that company executives further explained how they calculate the number of bots on the social media platform. According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter executives said the social media company manually reviews thousands of accounts each quarter, which...
STOCKS
AFP

Relief, disappointment as Musk abandons Twitter deal

Elon Musk's move to abandon his purchase of Twitter has been greeted with a mix of relief and disappointment across the political spectrum, with many criticizing the Tesla founder but others applauding his "exposure" of the influential messaging platform. Musk's announcement Friday that he no longer wants to buy Twitter triggered celebration by advocacy groups that had launched a campaign to stop the wealthiest man in the world from going through with the purchase. 
BUSINESS
Android Police

The numbers forcing Elon Musk to quit his Twitter deal

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk officially wants out of his attempt to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. In a letter to the social media company, lawyers cited the lack of detailed information on the number of bots on the platform — something he did not require to know when he agreed to the deal. But Twitter chairman Bret Taylor seems convinced that his company will be able to enforce the merger. So, what to make of all this business?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
AFP

Musk ditches Twitter deal, triggering defiant response

Elon Musk on Friday pulled the plug on his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, accusing the social media giant of "misleading" statements about the number of fake accounts, a regulatory filing showed. Twitter has held firm that no more than five percent of accounts are run by software instead of people, while Musk has said he believes the number to be much higher.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy