Musk's Twitter Deal Faces More Headwinds Over Spam Bots

Elon Musk's plan to acquire Twitter is in "serious jeopardy," sources close to the deal told The Washington Post. The report came after Musk hinted that he was considering walking out of the deal over concerns about the number of fake accounts and bots on the platform. Dan Ives, managing director and senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities, joined Cheddar News to break down his thoughts on the latest news. “I ultimately really think this is heading down a path that the chances of a Twitter deal are becoming less and less likely, especially as we go into the second half of July," he said.