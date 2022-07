Starset absolutely annihilated hard rock fans in Warren, Ohio at the Packard Music Hall on July 8th, 2022. What was even more of a ride was openers Divide The Fall, Oni and RED — all of whom got the house moshing. It was then time for the main men (and cloaked women). Starset came out to the song “Carnivore” and ended on fan-favorite “My Demons”.

