Stock of the Week: GameStop

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

GameStop got plenty of buzz this week: It fired its chief financial officer, signaled a new round of layoffs, and announced a four-for-one stock split, which gave the meme-stock a boost from retail investors. Cheddar News anchors discussed why it's the stock of the week.

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

