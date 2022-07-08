Want to learn how to make kimchi fried rice? Go on Spotify

Today’s recipe marks the fifth anniversary of my vegan column, and you can slap me with a (rubber) chicken if you don’t think it’s one of the best I’ve written so far. And I could have written it only with the help of others – for instance, the dedicated heads and hands working towards creating a new world of plant-based food, such as vegan dairy, which is now better than ever. This cake is also much better for one reader, chef Matthew Sogorski, who could see I was having issues with getting some ingredients to behave and came to my rescue. As a result, this isn’t just a vegan cheesecake; it’s a celebration of how far we’ve come in the past five years, and a sweet little bite of optimism for how far we might still go.

