ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man is dead after a fatal house fire in north St. Louis County early Sunday morning. The fire happened in the 3000 block of Hatherly Drive in the City of Bel-Nor around 1:26 a.m. When officers responded to a call for a house fire they found a home partially on fire and John Prowell, 68, inside. Police said Prowell was taken to the hospital where he later died.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO