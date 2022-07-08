Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 19:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUERFANO AND WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 749 PM MDT, Rainfall rates have decreased, however, flash flooding may still be ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Trinidad, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Walsenburg, La Veta, Aguilar, Gulnare, Hoehne, Spanish Peaks, Model and Tyrone. This includes the following high risk locations North Abeyta Creek at Highway 160 bridge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

HUERFANO COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO