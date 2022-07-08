Excessive Heat Warning issued for Attala, Choctaw, Leake, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Leake; Madison; Rankin; Scott The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Leake County in central Mississippi Northeastern Rankin County in central Mississippi Northwestern Scott County in central Mississippi Northeastern Madison County in central Mississippi * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sharon, or 9 miles northeast of Canton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Farmhaven around 850 PM CDT. Ludlow around 910 PM CDT. Leesburg around 915 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lena. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
