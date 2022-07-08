Excessive Heat Warning issued for Attala, Choctaw, Leake, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Scott by NWS

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday we have two hazards: Dangerous heat and a small threat of severe weather. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s. However, our threat of extreme heat comes from the feel-like temperatures as humidity will keep our feel-like temperatures over 105 degrees. Most heat indices could possibly reach 110 degrees and even more in some places so we will remain under an Excessive Heat Warning. If you do have any outdoor plans, please make sure you plan accordingly as the heat will be a major issue Saturday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO