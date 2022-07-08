ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Attala, Choctaw, Leake, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Attala; Bolivar; Calhoun; Carroll; Chickasaw; Choctaw; Clay; Coahoma; Grenada; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Itawamba; Kemper; Lafayette; Leake; Lee; Leflore; Lowndes; Madison; Monroe; Montgomery; Neshoba; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Panola; Pontotoc; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Union; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yalobusha; Yazoo SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATTALA BOLIVAR CALHOUN CARROLL CHICKASAW CHOCTAW CLAY COAHOMA GRENADA HOLMES HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA ITAWAMBA KEMPER LAFAYETTE LEAKE LEE LEFLORE LOWNDES MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY NESHOBA NOXUBEE OKTIBBEHA PANOLA PONTOTOC QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE UNION WASHINGTON WEBSTER WINSTON YALOBUSHA YAZOO
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Leake, Madison, Rankin, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Leake; Madison; Rankin; Scott The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Leake County in central Mississippi Northeastern Rankin County in central Mississippi Northwestern Scott County in central Mississippi Northeastern Madison County in central Mississippi * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sharon, or 9 miles northeast of Canton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Farmhaven around 850 PM CDT. Ludlow around 910 PM CDT. Leesburg around 915 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lena. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Double threat for extreme heat and severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday we have two hazards: Dangerous heat and a small threat of severe weather. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s. However, our threat of extreme heat comes from the feel-like temperatures as humidity will keep our feel-like temperatures over 105 degrees. Most heat indices could possibly reach 110 degrees and even more in some places so we will remain under an Excessive Heat Warning. If you do have any outdoor plans, please make sure you plan accordingly as the heat will be a major issue Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Man charged with indecent exposure in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with indecent exposure and vagrancy following recent incidents at Yazoo County buildings. The Yazoo Herald reported multiple complaints were made about a man sleeping naked on the steps of county buildings. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said Steffon Grantham, 29, was arrested after […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Storms Likely Today, Drier Air for Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Strong storms are expected this afternoon through the evening following the passage of a surface front. Drier air will be present next week lowering our humidity. SATURDAY: Dangerous heat with temperatures reaching the upper 90s and perhaps 100 in some places. Heat index values remain...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to impersonate a law enforcement officer. Moore said a caller reported she was stopped Thursday about 8:30 p.m. on Highway 39 North by a White man with blonde hair who had blue lights in the front grill of his dark red, unmarked truck. The woman said the man demanded that she open her door and he tried to get inside her car.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

MBI investigating possible officer involved in shooting in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer that was involved in a shooting on Saturday morning. The shooting took place in Hinds County on Old Canton Road in Jackson. The MBI is currently evaluating the incident and gathering evidence. Hinds County Sheriff...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Child found dead in Vaiden apartment fire; one person in custody

VAIDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The body of a 6-year-old was found inside a burned apartment in Carroll County. The fire happened Saturday afternoon, July 9 at an apartment complex on Court Street in Vaiden. According to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Pittman was found dead...
VAIDEN, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Flowood, MS – Crash on MS-25 near Plaza Dr Ends in Injuries

Flowood, MS (July 10, 2022) – All of the northbound lanes were blocked by a motor vehicle accident in Rankin County that ended in injuries. At around 10:30 a.m., on July 9, emergency crews were called to the scene of an auto accident that occurred in the Flowood area.
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after standoff at Attala County deer camp

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies arrested a man after a standoff at a deer camp. The incident happened on Sunday, July 10. Investigators said they received a call about an armed intruder who was barricaded inside of the deer camp. After a five hour standoff, Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail requested the […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Madison home struck by lightning

MADISON, Miss. — Madison and Gluckstadt fire departments responded to reports of a house fire on Lake Village Drive after the National Weather Service reported lightning struck the home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire was put out by the time 16 WAPT crews were able to get on...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors want fix to potholes on Shirley Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s roads remain a major problem for drivers in the capital city. One neighbor said potholes take up most of the road she lives on. She said she’s tired of spending money to repair her tires. She said she’s tried calling the city to fix the potholes plaguing Shirley Drive in […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee county law agencies arrest home invasion suspect

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department arrest the suspect involved in a home invasion incident that happened on Friday. Jamar Stallings was taken into custody Sunday evening. Macon Police and the Mississippi Departments of Corrections assisted with Stalling’s capture. WCBI will continue to release updated...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes Co. deputies search for killer after deadly shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies continue to search for a killer after a deadly shooting this past weekend. No arrests have been made in the early Saturday morning shooting of 20-year-old Willie Dickerson. The Jackson, Tennessee man was shot in the 300-block of Swendenburg Circle. Dickerson...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian police issue warrants in connection with June shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has active warrants for aggravated assault for three people wanted in connection with a shooting that happened June 17, 2022. A person was shot in the leg on 45th Avenue. MPD identified the suspects as Jay Powe, James Hodges...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Body found with gunshot wounds in Jackson parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found Saturday morning. The body was found in the 2800 block of Suncrest Drive near McDowell Road. Police said the victim, 35-year-old Jesse Ragsdale, had been shot multiple times. There’s no suspect or motive at this time. If anyone has information about the […]
JACKSON, MS

