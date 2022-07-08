ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal to sell operations of Bayonne Medical Center put on hold

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
 3 days ago
CarePoint Health has been granted a hold on a transaction to transfer ownership of Bayonne Medical Center’s operations to its chosen successor. The move to pause the sale of a 39.1 percent ownership stake to BMC Hospital LLC, an entity formed by the investors of surgery center chain Surgicore, comes after...

