ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Help wanted: USD 353 high school social worker

By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
 4 days ago

Wellington Public Schools USD 353 is accepting applications for the...

www.sumnernewscow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sumnernewscow.com

Railroad work has closed K-49 south of U.S. 160, just for today

— Some may have noticed a depot sign in Wellington. This is what the Kansas Department of Transportation has confirmed: A railroad’s work on a crossing on K-49 has closed that highway just south of U.S. 160 and west of Wellington. The work is expected to be completed today.
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

City to patrol for improperly parked recreational equipment

Sumner Newscow report — Recently, the Wellington City Code Official has noticed the improper use of recreational equipment in residential areas and will be patrolling for Code violations. Please refer to the Code of the City of Wellington regarding recreational equipment being utilized for living situations:. Sec. 40-709 of...
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

The Kansas Wheat Festival in pictures…

Sumner Newscow report — We have the pictures of Wellington’s biggest celebration from Wednesday through Saturday. Click here for all the photos by James Jordan, Amber Countryman and Tracy McCue. Follow us on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
WELLINGTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy