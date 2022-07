A South Dakota woman died Saturday morning after the vehicle she was riding in collided with a semi-truck in Kandiyohi County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol,1 on July 9 Daniel Scott Berglund, age 62, of Labolt, South Dakota was driving a Mercury Mountaineer eastbound on Highway 40 in Kandiyohi County, while Korey Walter Cox, age 40, of York, Alabama was northbound on County Road 7. At about 10:13 a.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection of those roads.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO