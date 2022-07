FLINT, MI – A former Flint police officer accused of assaulting his domestic partner is slated for trial next month. Javion Miller, who was fired from the Flint Police Department in June after being an officer on the force for about six months, is charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and battery stemming from a June 1 incident. A separate file also charges him with domestic assault and battery but has an April 29 offense date.

FLINT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO