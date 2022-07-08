Cass Park Pool to temporarily close next week

Press release from Cortland County Business Development Corporation. The Cortland County Industrial Development Agency has acquired the former Apex tool site in the city of Cortland and today authorized contracts for two firms to begin cleanup work there. Mothballed several years ago when the company laid off its 100 employees...
WATERLOO, N.Y. — A historic building in Seneca County is being converted into affordable housing. The village of Waterloo's Main Street School has sat vacant for almost 10 years. The near-century-old building will soon be turned into 35 apartments for seniors age 62 and older. The school's auditorium will...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What are your thoughts about health? Tompkins County wants to know. A community health survey is available now for residents 18 and older. The Tompkins County Health Department wants to begin working on their next health improvement plan. The online survey will remain open all month. Officials say it’ll take about 10 minutes to complete. All answers are anonymous.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an effort to put equity in public safety. Work continues in Ithaca to improve policing for all populations. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini says specific groups, such as Black people and Latinx people, face more oppression than others. Last week, Common Council approved a resolution...
New York farmers are taking major steps to address climate change, and technology is helping them do it, a high-profile Union Springs corn and soybean grower told state officials at Climate Change Event New York he led them on a tour of his family farm. During the tour, Todd Du...
Syracuse, N.Y. — About 40 people were displaced by an explosion Saturday night in a 12-story apartment building caused by a man making homemade fireworks, according to fire and police officials. The explosion was so strong it knocked down an apartment wall in Vinette Towers, police said. The sixth...
Following complaints from constituents about erroneous E-ZPass bills resulting from the cashless tolling system on the New York State Thruway, state Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, communicated with the New York State Thruway Authority and state Comptroller’s Office and asked them to examine and address this issue. Recently, a constituent...
The Devil's Elbow is a geographic feature along Route 17C west of Owego, New York. This has been the site of many paranormal tales including the woman in white that would hitchhike along a section of road in the area. Where Is The Devil's Elbow?. Devil's Elbow is located on...
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Radisson Hotel will soon be taking new management and will see a new name on the front of the 50-plus-year-old building. The hotel is set to become a Hilton after multimillion-dollar renovations are done to the building. Marisa Thomas, a veteran of the hospitality industry who previously served as general […]
Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the Town of Norwich Sunday, July 10. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the blaze on Morgan Acres Road was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries but the home is believed to be...
Summer is in full swing and many people are making plans for fun weekend trips, vacations, and many other outdoor activities. I spend a lot of my free time at a campground where I can enjoy the great outdoors. I began my outdoor adventures with a simple tent, then a...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New information has been seen at the location of the soon-to-be Pizza Hut at the old Tops Plaza in Elmira. Photos taken by 18 News show multiple permits on the windows of the building, including two building permits and one plumbing permit. The descriptions on...
Gas prices are falling nationwide and likely to continue falling as crude oil costs drop. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.81 in Syracuse, down 11 cents in the past two weeks and 14 cents from a month ago. At least five local gas stations are selling regular gas for less than $4.50 per gallon as of Monday, according to according to GasBuddy.
Did you know we live in one of the top three bass fishing states in country? Yep…it’s true; New York’s fabulous bass waters include Lake Erie, eastern Lake Ontario, any of the eleven Finger Lakes, Lake Champlain, Oneida Lake, not to mention the St. Lawrence River, and those are just the headliners. There are hundreds of other lakes and rivers in the state that hold plenty of large and smallmouth bass.
(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People are celebrating the summer at The Finger Lakes Wine Festival all weekend long. This festival is back for its 25th year. Michael Printup is the President of Watkins Glen International, where the wine festival is being celebrated. Hundreds of people gathered together to celebrate in togas.
(WSYR-TV)– Have you ever watched Food Network’s Man VS. Food and thought to yourself, “I could do that.” Well, now is your chance to either corroborate or take back your statement. Take a look at some of the food challenges that you can find around Central...
(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703. The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca’s next permanent chief of police has begun in earnest. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis offered an update Friday on Ithaca’s Morning News. John Joly has served as acting chief of the Ithaca Police Department since Dennis Nayor’s retirement in early...
