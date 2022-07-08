ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cass Park Pool to temporarily close next week

967thevine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A community pool closing next week. The City of Ithaca...

967thevine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County IDA Buys Apex Site, Plans Clean-Up

Press release from Cortland County Business Development Corporation. The Cortland County Industrial Development Agency has acquired the former Apex tool site in the city of Cortland and today authorized contracts for two firms to begin cleanup work there. Mothballed several years ago when the company laid off its 100 employees...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
967thevine.com

Tompkins County looking for opinions on health in new survey

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What are your thoughts about health? Tompkins County wants to know. A community health survey is available now for residents 18 and older. The Tompkins County Health Department wants to begin working on their next health improvement plan. The online survey will remain open all month. Officials say it’ll take about 10 minutes to complete. All answers are anonymous.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
967thevine.com

Ithaca aims to improve policing for all populations

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an effort to put equity in public safety. Work continues in Ithaca to improve policing for all populations. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini says specific groups, such as Black people and Latinx people, face more oppression than others. Last week, Common Council approved a resolution...
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Lifestyle
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Water#Water Treatment#The Cass Park Pool
WETM 18 News

Radisson in Corning to see new management and name

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Radisson Hotel will soon be taking new management and will see a new name on the front of the 50-plus-year-old building. The hotel is set to become a Hilton after multimillion-dollar renovations are done to the building. Marisa Thomas, a veteran of the hospitality industry who previously served as general […]
CORNING, NY
CNY News

Fire Destroys Town of Norwich Home

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the Town of Norwich Sunday, July 10. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the blaze on Morgan Acres Road was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries but the home is believed to be...
NORWICH, NY
WETM 18 News

Construction nears for Elmira Pizza Hut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New information has been seen at the location of the soon-to-be Pizza Hut at the old Tops Plaza in Elmira. Photos taken by 18 News show multiple permits on the windows of the building, including two building permits and one plumbing permit. The descriptions on...
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
westsidenewsny.com

Bass angler’s paradise

Did you know we live in one of the top three bass fishing states in country? Yep…it’s true; New York’s fabulous bass waters include Lake Erie, eastern Lake Ontario, any of the eleven Finger Lakes, Lake Champlain, Oneida Lake, not to mention the St. Lawrence River, and those are just the headliners. There are hundreds of other lakes and rivers in the state that hold plenty of large and smallmouth bass.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

25th Celebration of The Finger Lakes Wine Festival

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People are celebrating the summer at The Finger Lakes Wine Festival all weekend long. This festival is back for its 25th year. Michael Printup is the President of Watkins Glen International, where the wine festival is being celebrated. Hundreds of people gathered together to celebrate in togas.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
localsyr.com

#SYRFoodTrucks Takeover returns July 12

(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703. The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time...
SYRACUSE, NY
967thevine.com

Search begins for Ithaca’s next permanent police chief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca’s next permanent chief of police has begun in earnest. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis offered an update Friday on Ithaca’s Morning News. John Joly has served as acting chief of the Ithaca Police Department since Dennis Nayor’s retirement in early...
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy