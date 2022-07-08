ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Woman taken to hospital after shooting on Ludo Road

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6Xqd_0gZLf4ZT00
(MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one woman injured in a shooting on the 12900 block of Ludo Road Friday evening.

At 1:20 p.m., officers arrived at the location to find a woman with non-life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound.

The victim was then transported by rescue to a local hospital.

Two people have been detained, and at this time JSO does not believe any party is outstanding.

At this time it is unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other.

JSO reporters there is not any outstanding danger to the public.

JSO requests that anyone with information available can email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call at 904-630-0500, or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-Tips.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Two Jacksonville teens charged with armed carjacking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than a week after a police officer used a pit maneuver to stop two people in an SUV that was reported stolen during a carjacking, News4JAX has learned the suspects were teenage boys. According to an arrest report, Jacksonville police were called to the intersection...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
First Coast News

Two men injured in Brentwood area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were injured in a shooting early on Sunday morning in the Brentwood area. Jacksonville police responded to a shopping plaza at 101 West 48th Street after receiving calls about a shooting. Law enforcement found two adult men with gunshot wounds. A 39-year-old and a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man dies after crash on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 6:45 p.m., the driver of a white sedan traveling westbound on I-10 lost control of his vehicle and collided with the concrete overpass wall. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Teenager shot in Lake City while walking with friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a teenager was shot over the weekend. On Sunday, July 10 at 9:16 p.m., the Lake City Police Department was called to Northeast Fairview Street. As officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male shot in the leg.
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Violent Crime#Jso
News4Jax.com

Questions remain after 19-year-old motorcyclist dies in Clay County crash

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – After a horrific motorcycle crash Saturday in Orange Park killed a 19-year-old, many News4JAX Insiders have flooded the comments with questions about the cause of the incident as the Florida Highway Patrol continues investigating. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m at the intersection of US-17...
ORANGE PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Lanes of I-10 reopen near Lane Avenue after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash Monday morning on Interstate 10 on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported about 10:20 a.m. on westbound I-10 between Lane and Cassat avenues. Footage from a Florida Department of Transportation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
103K+
Followers
112K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy