Woman taken to hospital after shooting on Ludo Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one woman injured in a shooting on the 12900 block of Ludo Road Friday evening.

At 1:20 p.m., officers arrived at the location to find a woman with non-life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound.

The victim was then transported by rescue to a local hospital.

Two people have been detained, and at this time JSO does not believe any party is outstanding.

At this time it is unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other.

JSO reporters there is not any outstanding danger to the public.

JSO requests that anyone with information available can email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call at 904-630-0500, or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-Tips.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

