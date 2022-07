ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two additional charges have been filed against an Ithaca man, who’s already accused of burglarizing four businesses in June. According to IPD, Michael Thomas was charged Friday with two more felony counts of burglary . Police say the 33-year-old stole unknown items from Hickey’s Music Store on Adams Street on Wednesday and Diane’s Downtown Automotive on West State Street the following day.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO