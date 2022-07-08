Corrections and clarifications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
• The kids’ quiz (25 June, Saturday magazine, p97) posed the question: how many volts of electricity does a lemon produce? “About 7/10 of a volt,” said the answer, which should have made it clear that two metal items would first need to be inserted into the fruit to create this battery.

• A description of the non-fiction book The Island of Extraordinary Captives referred to “Britain’s policy of interment during the second world war”; this policy was, of course, one of internment ( 50 hot new books for summer , 25 June, Saturday magazine, p61).

• Other recently amended articles include:

The Godfather star James Caan dies aged 82

UN warns of ‘looming hunger catastrophe’ due to Russian blockade

Mona Hammond obituary

‘Putin rubbing hands with glee’ after EU votes to class gas and nuclear as green

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

